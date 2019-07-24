$641.98 Million in Sales Expected for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) will announce $641.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $649.00 million and the lowest is $634.96 million. Louisiana-Pacific posted sales of $810.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.49 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Bank of America lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Vicon Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,261 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 470,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,614. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

