$605.42 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report sales of $605.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.44 million and the lowest is $590.20 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $570.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

TTEK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $58,679.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,999 shares of company stock worth $7,094,563. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

