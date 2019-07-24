57,802 Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Bought by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. XR Securities LLC owned about 2.38% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

BOIL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. 16,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $73.68.

