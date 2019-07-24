5,400 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.32. The stock had a trading volume of 68,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,962. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $3,117,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,961 shares of company stock worth $17,442,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

