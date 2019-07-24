3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.25.

In related news, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.40. 1,831,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.94. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.