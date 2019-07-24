3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 889.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,264. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.25.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

