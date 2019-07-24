3,916 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in WEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WEX stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.94.
In related news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 15,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 8,298 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,701,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,267 shares of company stock worth $8,960,178. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.31.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
