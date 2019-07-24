3,916 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WEX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in WEX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 15,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 8,298 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,701,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,267 shares of company stock worth $8,960,178. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.31.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

