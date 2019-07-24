3,421 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

AIA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,777. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.