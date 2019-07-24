$3.05 EPS Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. Becton Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $11.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.58.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $256.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,778. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.29. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

