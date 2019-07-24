$28.19 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report sales of $28.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $28.68 million. American Software reported sales of $27.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $114.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.70 million to $116.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.91 million, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $125.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $111,030.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,310 shares of company stock worth $353,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Software by 2,671.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in American Software by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52. American Software has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $411.69 million, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

