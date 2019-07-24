$238.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report sales of $238.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.50 million and the lowest is $236.70 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $228.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $917.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $915.30 million to $919.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $985.20 million, with estimates ranging from $977.70 million to $992.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $228.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

NYSE:CMD traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,763. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

