$20.70 Million in Sales Expected for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report $20.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. PDF Solutions posted sales of $21.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full year sales of $88.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $89.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $105.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDF Solutions.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PDFS traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 121,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,650. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.52 million, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.