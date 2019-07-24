$2.36 EPS Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.57. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $12.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXN. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 in the last three months. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,398,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,934,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 629.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 1,042,846 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.97. 3,257,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,638. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.87.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.