1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.74.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.