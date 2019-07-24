17,157 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,995,000 after purchasing an additional 269,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 109,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,836.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $8,229,292.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,896,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.17, for a total transaction of $4,083,967.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,226.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,308 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura increased their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.