170,120 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 55,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 95,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,703,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.70. 13,394,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,037,844. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

