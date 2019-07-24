12,765 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after buying an additional 1,461,610 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,397,679 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $153,165,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.21. 1,507,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $302.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.