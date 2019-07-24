100,541 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 239,801,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,660,865.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 177,542 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,459,607.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,577,542 shares of company stock worth $30,896,641. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

KMI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 278,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

