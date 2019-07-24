$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.32. 8,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,367. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.50%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,115. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

