$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Guggenheim began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.64. 62,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 17.41%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,992,110.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel P. Key acquired 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,432.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,395 and sold 138,922 shares valued at $7,631,805. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $73,734,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 886,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 823,052 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,553,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,020,000 after acquiring an additional 635,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,616,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 398,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,603,000 after acquiring an additional 368,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

