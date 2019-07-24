-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.38). Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on STML. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $710,023.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $849,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,377 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Knott David M raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 157,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

