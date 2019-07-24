-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.38). Stemline Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on STML. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $710,023.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $849,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,377 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Knott David M raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 157,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stemline Therapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.