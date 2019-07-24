-$0.46 EPS Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,414. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

