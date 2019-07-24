-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06).

NERV stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 208,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,935. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $257,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,870 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $7,834,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,251,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 69,859 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 255,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

