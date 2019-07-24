-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 304.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 524.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 221.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. 2,373,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 3.67. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

