Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Overweight Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Barnes & Noble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

ZG opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.31. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

