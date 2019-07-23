Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Filament LLC

Filament LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 6.3% of Filament LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Filament LLC owned 0.21% of Zillow Group worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.84.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $165,841.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,459.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $75,925.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,900 shares of company stock worth $9,767,250 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

