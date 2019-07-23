Zalando (ZAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zalando (FRA: ZAL) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2019 – Zalando was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Zalando was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Zalando was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2019 – Zalando was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Zalando was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €0.67 ($0.78) on Tuesday, reaching €41.44 ($48.19). The company had a trading volume of 269,556 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €38.99. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

