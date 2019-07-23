Zacks: Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Repay an industry rank of 55 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 187,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,233. The firm has a market cap of $302.89 million and a PE ratio of -82.50. Repay has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

