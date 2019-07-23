Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $88.79 on Friday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $134,865.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,543,053.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $2,022,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,938.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,497 shares of company stock worth $5,060,930. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,999,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,659,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,599,000 after buying an additional 102,395 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 916,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,867,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,574,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,987,000 after buying an additional 62,413 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

