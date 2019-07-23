Zacks Investment Research Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.42.

Shares of NXPI opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.98. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 40,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 18,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.