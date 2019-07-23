Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.33.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 276.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.47 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $69,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 749.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,103,000 after acquiring an additional 856,956 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,621,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,801,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,037 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

