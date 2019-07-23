Zacks Investment Research Lowers AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Sell

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATDRY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

ATDRY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 186,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

