Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Hold

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

ALTR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,149. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 7,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $272,971.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 83,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $3,085,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,436 shares of company stock worth $14,326,255 over the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,707,777 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 467,553 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 21.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $42,331,000 after buying an additional 201,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 944,091 shares of the software’s stock worth $34,752,000 after buying an additional 118,943 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 17.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 598,860 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,044,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,603 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

