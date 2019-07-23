Zacks: Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Citius Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 89 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of CTXR remained flat at $$1.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,845. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

