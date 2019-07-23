Zacks: Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Zacks has also given Citius Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 89 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.
