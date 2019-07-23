Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $76.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $13,793,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 748,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,415. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

