Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $13,793,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 748,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,415. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

