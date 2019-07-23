Zacks: Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $540.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.88 million. Generac reported sales of $494.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $470.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.73 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Generac by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Generac by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 653,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Generac has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.