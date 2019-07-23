Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $40,216.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,658.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $851,977 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,570,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 225.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 381,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. EPR Properties has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

