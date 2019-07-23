Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. Kronos Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.26 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRO. Zacks Investment Research raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 357.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 434.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 146,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,967. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.