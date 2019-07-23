Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Hostess Brands posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,845. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $82,065,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,065,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $3,135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 108.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

