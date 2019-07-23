Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Digital Turbine posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million.

Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $5.56.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,295. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $412.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $144,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

