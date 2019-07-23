Zacks: Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 61,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.