Zacks: Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.11. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

MasTec stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 878,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,878. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MasTec by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,787,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in MasTec by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MasTec by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

