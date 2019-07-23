Zacks: Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.91 million.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $44,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,096,486 shares of company stock valued at $33,640,073 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,505,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 79,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,058,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 497,874 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 591,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,523.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 502,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 670,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.38.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.