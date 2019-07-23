Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $412.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will post sales of $412.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.63 million and the lowest is $408.90 million. Advanced Disposal Services reported sales of $398.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. First Analysis cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,289. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.