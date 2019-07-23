Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.22. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $468.85 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 51,586 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

