Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Restoration Hardware from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $264.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

