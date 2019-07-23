Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $513.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 150 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.29, for a total value of $71,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $15,163,636. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

