Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. 171,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.