WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,114,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $600,483.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,028.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,346 shares of company stock valued at $10,779,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. 442,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

