Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.39.

TEVA opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 67,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 279,286 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,973.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,602,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,013 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

